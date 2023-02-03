US consulate in Hyderabad prepares for record number of student visa applicants

Hyderabad: Ahead of upcoming intakes in 2023, the US consulate in Hyderabad is prepared for a record number of student visa applicants. Apart from it, other consulates in India and the US embassy are increasing their capacity to process visa applications.

According to John Ballard, the consular chief at the US Consulate General in Mumbai, the US embassy and consulates in India have prepared to receive a record number of visa applications from Indian students in 2023.

Last year, the US embassy adjudicated over 1,25,000 student visas.

“It was the most students that we have ever adjudicated here in India and we expect in 2023, we will have even more Indian students that will be coming for visas,” Ballard told PTI

Attempts to reduce wait times at US consulate in Hyderabad, other consulates

In order to reduce wait times for various visas at the US consulate in Hyderabad, other consulates, and Embassy, various steps are being taken. Some of them are increasing the staff numbers and opening on Saturdays etc.

Apart from it, the US authorities are making dropbox facilities available for more categories of visa applicants.

People seeking renewal of US visa can now submit their applications through dropbox, the US Embassy has said while clarifying that such requests would not be entertained through email.

Also Read Hyderabad to get South Asia’s largest US Consulate office in first half of 2023

High appointment wait times for US student visa

In US universities, there are three intakes i.e., Fall (September intake), Winter (January intake), and Spring (May intake).

As during the fall intake, many US universities offer admission to students, the number of applicants for student visas is set to rise soon.

The surge in applicants is likely to result in a rise in appointment wait times at the US consulate in Hyderabad, other consulates, and Embassy. However, steps are being taken to increase the capacity of the US mission in India to process a record number of student visa applications.