Auto-rickshaw driver allegedly murdered in Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Abdul Rauf, a resident of Jahangirabad, was allegedly murdered in Alinagar, Mailardevpally Police Station limits, late on the night of Wednesday, September 2.

According to preliminary information, Abdul Rauf was attacked by a group of two to three persons, who assaulted him, resulting in his death. The exact circumstances and motive behind the murder are yet to be ascertained, said S Sreenivas, DCP (Rajendranagar).

Police have formed a special team to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the attack. The team is examining the available evidence and verifying the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Police teams are also investigating another murder reported near Palcheruvu in the same police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday. Officials said further clarity on both incidents is expected by Thursday morning or afternoon as the investigation progresses.