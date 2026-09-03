Auto-rickshaw driver allegedly murdered in Mailardevpally

He was attacked by a group of two to three persons, who assaulted him, resulting in his death.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
A body covered with a white sheet, with one hand exposed lying on the floor.
Representational image

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Abdul Rauf, a resident of Jahangirabad, was allegedly murdered in Alinagar, Mailardevpally Police Station limits, late on the night of Wednesday, September 2.

According to preliminary information, Abdul Rauf was attacked by a group of two to three persons, who assaulted him, resulting in his death. The exact circumstances and motive behind the murder are yet to be ascertained, said S Sreenivas, DCP (Rajendranagar).

Police have formed a special team to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the attack. The team is examining the available evidence and verifying the circumstances surrounding the incident.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Police teams are also investigating another murder reported near Palcheruvu in the same police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday. Officials said further clarity on both incidents is expected by Thursday morning or afternoon as the investigation progresses.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button