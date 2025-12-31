Hyderabad’s food scene is constantly evolving, and one of the newest places catching attention is Andhra Paris, a pure vegetarian restaurant on the busy 100 ft Road in Madhapur. What makes this place special is its bold idea blending the strong, familiar flavours of Andhra cuisine with global food styles to create exciting fusion dishes.

Location That Works for Everyone

Located on Madhapur’s lively 100 ft Road, Andhra Paris is easy to find and convenient to reach. Surrounded by offices, cafes, and homes, it is ideal for quick lunches, evening snacks, and relaxed dinners, making it popular with IT professionals, families, and young food lovers.

Ambience: Casual, Bright and Comfortable

The ambience at Andhra Paris is simple yet welcoming. The interiors are bright, neatly designed, and comfortable, creating a relaxed café-like atmosphere.

Food USP: Andhra Flavours with a Global Twist

The biggest highlight of Andhra Paris is its “Fusion Menu.”

While Andhra food is traditionally known for its spice and boldness, this restaurant reimagines those flavours in creative and modern ways all while remaining completely vegetarian.

One of the most talked-about dishes is Avakaya Hummus served with Ragi Pita, where the famous Andhra mango pickle blends beautifully with creamy hummus. Another interesting starter is Malabar Parota Chips with Mint Chutney, turning a classic comfort food into a crunchy snack.

The restaurant also experiments with combining international formats and Andhra ingredients. Dishes like Kalakand Croissant, Pullihora noodles, Allam Pachadi Pizza bring together the tangy ginger chutney with a familiar pizza base, creating a surprising yet enjoyable flavour. You may also find global-style curries paired with traditional Andhra rice, offering the best of both worlds.

Despite the fusion approach, the food never feels confusing. Each dish retains a strong Andhra identity while being playful and innovative.

Affordable Pricing

One more reason Andhra Paris is becoming popular is its pricing. The average cost for two people is around Rs.500 to Rs.600, making it affordable for regular visits. Portion sizes are satisfying, and the quality of ingredients adds good value for money.

Why It’s Worth Visiting

Andhra Paris stands out because it dares to do something different. It proves that vegetarian food can be bold, creative, and exciting. For Hyderabadis who enjoy Andhra flavours but also love trying new concepts, this restaurant offers a refreshing dining experience.

If you are in Madhapur and looking for a place that mixes tradition with innovation, Andhra Paris deserves a spot on your food list.