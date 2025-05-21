Avneet Kaur shares how Tom Cruise made her fall ‘even more in love’ with acting

Mumbai: Avneet Kaur opened up about how meeting Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise deepened her passion for acting.

Sharing a heartfelt message on social media, she credited Tom’s inspiring stories and kindness for making her fall even more in love with acting and filmmaking. On Wednesday, Avneet took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her pictures with the American actor, writing, “You’ve taught me so much! Listening to your stories everytime I have met you made me fall in love with acting and film making even more and never give up. Thank you for being so kind and welcoming Tom, for being you! I hope I get to meet you again soon @tomcruise.”

In the first candid image, the actress is seen holding Tom Cruise’s hand as they engage in conversation. In the next, they are seen striking a pose together for the camera.

Of late, Avneet Kaur has been sharing a series of photos and videos with Tom Cruise, giving fans a glimpse into their warm interactions. On May 17, Kaur shared a video of her heartfelt conversation with Cruise where he spoke about his love for India, its culture and Bollywood cinema. The Hollywood heartthrob stated, “I love Bollywood films, you know, when you’re seeing the skill that it takes to do what you all do, that you naturally do. I love that you’re in this drama or comedy and suddenly it breaks out in song. I love it. It’s something that, you know, I grew up with and I love musicals, I love dramas. Your culture in that way is something that I would like to be able to do. It’s on my list of kinds of films to make.”

Earlier, Avneet Kaur had posted a delightful video featuring Tom Cruise, where she introduced him to Hindi. The video opened with Cruise greeting fans with, “Hello India. I love you!” Avneet then encouraged him to try a Hindi sentence, and he sweetly repeated after her, “Main aap sabse bohot pyaar karta hoon.”

Avneet Kaur was in London to attend the premiere of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”