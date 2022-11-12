Ayurveda’s spread had stopped due to foreign invaders: Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the spread of Ayurveda had stopped because of invasion by foreigners earlier, but now this ancient system of medicine is getting recognition again.

He also said steps need to be taken so that Ayurveda gets global recognition.

Bhagwat was speaking at ‘Ayurveda Parv’, an international conference organised here by the Ministry of Ayush. Ayush stands for Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present on the occasion.

“Spread of Ayurveda among people had stopped due to invasion by foreigners. But Ayurveda is again getting recognition and it is time to expand the knowledge related to Ayurveda,” Bhagwat said.

“So how should we take Ayurveda forward? The way is that everyone should get affordable and simple medical treatment, and for this, there is no better option than Ayurveda,” he added.

Ayurveda in its purest form should be practised, so that it gets international recognition, Bhagwat said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that since the last seven years, Ayurveda has been getting international recognition.

He praised Prime minister Narendra Modi for boosting Ayurveda by forming as separate Ayush ministry, and said this system of medicine was earlier neglected.

“Until 2014, the market size of the Ayush industry was only USD 3 billion. But in the past eight years, it has grown to USD 18.1 billion globally and will further rise to USD 23 billion by 2023,” the Union minister added.

Sawant said Ayurveda is seeing ‘achhe din’ under the leadership of PM Modi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)