Ayushmann Khurrana set to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood actor and singer, Ayushmann Khurrana, is all set to perform a live concert in Dubai on Sunday, April 23.

The singer will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST).

Ayushmann Khurrana will be performing at Coca-Cola Arena, on the occasion of Eid.

The actor will grace the stage with a successful blend of contemporary and traditional music.

He will perform his hits like Pani Da Rang, a staple at college festivals, Saadi Gali Aaja, Mitti Di Khushboo, Nain Na Jodeen, and the famous unplugged version of Naina Da Kya Kasoor from the movie Andhadhun.

“I’m thrilled to be performing in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena. It’s my first time at the arena and I am excited and nervous in equal measure. I have always enjoyed performing live and if there’s one thing that I truly missed during the pandemic, it’s this,” the actor said in a statement.

Tickets for the event start at early bird prices of 75 Dirhams and are available on the Dubai Platinum website.

The award-winning national film star was recently appointed as a UNICEF India National Ambassador to support every child’s rights to survive, thrive, and be protected.