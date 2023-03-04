Andrew Tate’s manager confirms lung cancer rumors; know here

The controversial British-American kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate, who has been detained in Romania since December, is saif to be battling lung cancer.

Andrew Tate is currently in Romanian police custody after he was accused of human trafficking. Tate was taken from his Romanian estate in the last week of December 2022. Since then, there have been several conflicting reports about how his health has deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Tate’s manager, known as The Sartorial Shooter, addressed the lung cancer rumors and claimed that the diagnosis was indeed true.

“Okay a lot of people are asking me if Tate lung cancer story is true,” he wrote in a post via his Instagram stories on Friday, March 3.

“Yes, it’s true. I was the one driving him to and from the hospitals in Dubai. I don’t have any more specifics to share,” he added.

Andrew Tate’s manager confirms reports that he’s diagnosed with lung cancer pic.twitter.com/Rgu4WPuHh2 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 3, 2023

On Thursday, March 2, CT report was leaked on Twitter by investigative journalist Suleiman Ahmed.

“Andrew Tate – Medical Update possible Cancer. The CT report is extremely alarming. Andrew Tate may have lung Cancer. Urgent biopsy needed & a 6 month delay could be fatal There are reports he lost 10kgs in weight which is also a sign of cancer. Cancer could be incurable now”

According to the documents, Andrew Tate was being treated at King’s College London Hospital in Dubai. They suggest that there may be a tumor in his lungs. He was also scheduled to have an emergency procedure in January 2023, something he was unable to achieve, possibly due to being detained by Romanian authorities.

Ahmad called the health crisis a death sentence because untreated lung cancer can be fatal.

“If it’s lung cancer its a death sentence. Waiting additional six months on top of that & it’s over. Medical team have said URGENT investigations needed at start of January. It’s now March.”