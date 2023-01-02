Babu’s reentry into politics for power in Andhra Pradesh is soaked in blood

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is trying hard to make a comeback to power through road shows and public meetings, is in the news for wrong reasons.

His crowded meetings in Nellore and Guntur have led to stampede and accidental falls, leading to death of 11 persons including women and injuries to many.

Second incident after Nellore

Guntur stampede on New Year’s Day where 3 women died and scores injured, is the second incident at the Telugu Desam public meetings in the State.

Earlier, 8 persons died after falling into a nala on December 29 in Nellore during a road show.

Naidu’s meetings are attracting huge crowds, while rivals say they are being mobilised with offer of money and gifts, which led to chaos, injuries and death. Ruling YSR Congress was quick to blame Chandrababu Naidu.

In the latest episode on New Year’s Day, three women were killed and several others injured in Guntur when huge crowds of women and men jostled to collect Telugu Desam and Vuyyuru Foundation’s NTR Janata Vastralu and Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka gifts at Vikas Nagar.

Telugu Desam organisers planned to distribute freebies to about 30,000 people and gave tokens ahead of Naidu’s programme but as word spread more people rushed to the venue leading to collect the gifts, resulting in stampede.

TD supremo Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the programme, spoke and distributed few kits as token and left the venue. Though some counters were opened for the distribution, crowds swelled breaking the barricades leading to stampede. Among those killed were Gopisetty Ramadevi and Syed Ashia of Nagarampalem. Injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The injured persons informed police that TD leaders promised gifts at the meet.

Following the incident, blame game has started. AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini who met the injured at Government Hospital blamed TD chief Chandrababu Naidu for the stampede.

Said V Rajani, “Three lives have been sacrificed for Naidu’s publicity and power mania. He is solely responsible for the death and injuries to people. Though it’s a private programme, State has provided security. Chandrababu Naidu should own up the responsibility for the deaths.”

Telugu Desam leaders hit back saying YSRCP was indulging in cheap politics over human tragedy. Chandrababu Naidu, while expressing shock and pain at the incident, assured all help to the kin of the dead and injured.

Sankranti is a major festival in Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam is trying to cash on the sentiments by offering freebies to attract people to the party and swell crowds at public meetings.

A woman, who was injured in the stampede, told media that they were given tokens, asked to attend meeting and collect gifts thereafter.

Guntur East YSRCP MLA Mohammad Mustafa blamed Naidu for the tragedy, asking government to stop TDP from these activities.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the December 28 incident expressed pain and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured. AP government also announced a similar package to the victims. In Nellore, Naidu promised Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to kin of the dead.

YSR Congress Party General Secretary and Advisor to government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also blamed Naidu for the tragedy and loss of lives in Nellore and Guntur.

“Naidu deliberately held the rally in a narrow lane in Nellore in order to capture the visuals through drone to show a huge crowd for his meeting. However, Naidu’s “self-promotion mission” failed miserably and led to the “murder” of eight innocent people while injuring several others,” he said.

Kandukuru tragedy

At a Naidu Road show in Kandukuru town in Nellore District, eight people died after slipping and falling into a nearby drain in a stampede at the overcrowded narrow venue.

The Naidu Road show was titled Idemi Karma (What is this fate), targeting Jagan Mohan Reddy misrule after a 3-day tour of Vizianagaram.

Naidu told gathering in Kandukuru that though he visited the place several times but never seen such crowds and euphoria among the masses.

While Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has already doled out huge freebies to voters, Naidu is trying to win over people through same formula.

However, the politics for power in Andhra Pradesh has led to human tragedy and a blood-soaked entry into New Year!