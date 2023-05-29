Baby girl? New pic of Dipika Kakar with newborn goes viral

Mumbai: One of the most adorable couples of telly ville, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are set to welcome their first child soon. They are relishing every moment of their pregnancy journey and have been actively sharing them on their Instagram accounts and YouTube vlogs.

As Dipika’s due date draws closer, the internet has become a breeding ground for rumors. Several morphed pictures depicting the actress as a new mother have been surfacing on social media, causing confusion and excitement among fans.

And now, a new picture showing Dipika Kakar with a newborn has emerged online, intensifying the discussions surrounding the couple’s first baby. The photograph, which quickly went viral, garnered attention from fans and media alike. It has been shared one of their fan pages on Instagram.

Dipika’s morphed image shared by a fan page on Instagram

A couple of weeks ago, another fan made picture claiming Dipika and Shoaib blessed with baby boy went viral on social media. As fans eagerly await official news, they continue to engage in discussions and share their well wishes for the couple’s new addition.

Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar has announced her decision of bidding adieu to acting. She said that she has decided to take a step back from her acting career to focus on the joys of motherhood.