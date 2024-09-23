Badlapur sexual assault accused fires at cop, injured in retaliatory firing

Mumbai: A man arrested for sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra’s Thane district fired at a policeman and was injured in retaliatory firing, police said on Monday.

An official said Akshay Shinde, who worked as a cleaner at the school, was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail for investigation.

When the police vehicle reached Mumbra bypass, Shinde snatched a policeman’s gun and fired at an assistant police inspector. Shinde was injured in retaliatory firing, the official said.

The two minors were allegedly abused in the school toilet on August 12. The accused was arrested on August 17.