Bahrain sounds alerts as Iran retaliates for US strikes

Dubai: Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens Wednesday, June 10, morning after Iran said it targeted the island nation to retaliate for US airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry urged the public to seek shelter.

Iran said it had targeted the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, an island nation in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

Also Read US hits Iran, Tehran fires back after helicopter incident

The 5th Fleet headquarters has been repeatedly struck during the Iran war.

🚨🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran retaliates — drone wave targets US bases and 5th Fleet radar systems in Bahrain.



Tehran calls it a "reciprocal action" against US strikes on southern Iran. pic.twitter.com/ZCgtDPLKJ8 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 10, 2026

The US launched its latest airstrikes on Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.