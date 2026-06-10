Bahrain sounds alerts as Iran retaliates for US strikes

Iran said it had targeted the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, an island nation in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
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Iran strikes US base in Bahrain

Dubai: Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens Wednesday, June 10, morning after Iran said it targeted the island nation to retaliate for US airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry urged the public to seek shelter.

Iran said it had targeted the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, an island nation in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

Subhan Bakery

The 5th Fleet headquarters has been repeatedly struck during the Iran war.

The US launched its latest airstrikes on Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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