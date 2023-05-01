Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari disqualified from Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari, brother of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Monday following his conviction in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.

According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat notification issued on Monday, Ansari stands disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha from Ghazipur, with effect from April 29, the date of his conviction.

The Ghazipur MP-MLA court had last week sentenced Ansari to four years of prison and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The court had also convicted Mukhtar Ansari in the same case and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment, whil imposing a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on him.

