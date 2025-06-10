Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested 25 people on Monday for their involvement in violent clashes at Attapur and Mailardevpally over animal sacrifice-related issues during Eid ul-Adha.

Gau rakshaks allegedly set fire to two DCM vehicles on Jalpally Road and attacked the drivers, looting money from them. The drivers were transporting animal bones in the vehicles. When the police arrived at the scene, the miscreants pelted stones, injuring several officers.

Soon after, protests erupted outside the Mailardevpally police station, with members of the Muslim community demanding action against the gau rakshaks.

In a separate incident at N.M. Guda, Attapur, members of a self-styled “Kataar Gau Raksha Dal” stopped an auto-rickshaw carrying two bulls and assaulted the driver, damaging the vehicle. Two groups gathered at the spot and began shouting slogans. When the police intervened, rioters threw stones, injuring three officers.

Two cases were registered in Attapur, and two more in Mailardevpally. The police are searching for additional suspects who are currently absconding.

As a precaution, police pickets have been deployed in the area.