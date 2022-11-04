‘Bakwaas season’: Makers of Bigg Boss 16 get brutally trolled

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 has been hitting the headlines since it premiered on October 1. The show has been witnessing several dramatic turns every week and a punch of shocking moments. While all the contestants are doing their best and going to great lengths to deliver gripping content, it seems like viewers are not really happy with the show’s presentation this season.

Fans are feeling that the creative team of Bigg Boss 16 is failing to provide hands-on entertainment, given its huge popularity. Social media users have been trolling the makers for not assigning good tasks to the contestants which usually keep the audience hooked to the screens.

It’s been one month already and Bigg Boss 16 hasn’t witnessed any good ‘budget task’ which is said to be one of the most important aspects of the show. In these tasks, housemates have to perform in order to become the captain for a week and get immunity for the same.

#BiggBoss16 and The worst taks



Kahan se utha ke laayi hai yeh creative team🙄 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 3, 2022

Ye biggboss chal raha h ya chicken show?? No interesting tasks ..only chicken chicken chicken..wth?? Boring lag rha h.. plz torture tasks luxary budget tasks do..season 11 me best tasks tha… Woh sab repeat kardo atleast 😑😑 #BiggBoss16 — Mr.unpredictable 😉 (@lazysper_m) November 4, 2022

Just dismantle this #BiggBoss16 season we are sick n tired of hiring only #Rashan #chicken rashan chicken #noentertainment @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan now this is getting very boring — mohammed Irfan (@myselfshaikh07) November 4, 2022

Boring season as hell. I m done with this. Not gonna watch further 🥱🙂#Biggboss16 #BB16 — Tani♡ (@I_TaniK) November 3, 2022

Boring season of all time. It is weird they are not showing any good task. Love angles hi dikhaye ja rhe. Previous seasons were much better than this. Dhaang ke tasks toh hote the. — Shveta (@thesweet_soul) November 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik is the new captain of BB 16. Nominated contestants for this week’s elimination are — Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Archana Gautam.

What is your opinion on Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.