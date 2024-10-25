Bandi Sanjay alleges Musi project taken up for Gandhi family’s ‘son-in-law’

Hyderabad: Union minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday, October 25 alleged that the Telangana government is taking up the Musi River project for Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the sake of son-in-law of the Congress party’s first family.

Without naming Robert Vadra, he claimed that the son-in-law of the Congress party’s first family recently came to Hyderabad and was given the contract.

He also alleged that Telangana money is being used to fund Congress party’s election campaign in Jharkhand and Maharashtra

He was addressing a protest organised by the BJP here to protest against the government’s plans to demolish houses of people living in Musi River bed and buffer zone for Riverfront Development Project.

Bandi Sanjay blamed Congress and BRS governments for polluting the Musi River. Due to the wrong decisions made by the ruling Congress and BRS for the last four to five decades, the effluents from 12,000 industries join the river.

He asked if the Rs 1.5 lakh crore project was necessary for the beautification of Musi by demolishing houses of poor and middle-class people.

“Where is the DPR? What is the progress of the project?” he questioned, and declared that the BJP will stand with the residents who are questioning the injustice.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar pointed out that the Sabarmati River project taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cost only Rs 7,000 while the cost of Namami Gange was only Rs 40,000 crore.

He claimed that these projects were completed without any corruption and any opposition from people.

The Union MoS for Home alleged that the Congress was trying to commit the biggest scam in the world in the name of Musi rejuvenation and claimed that people are opposing the project at every step.

He said the previous government of BRS borrowed Rs 1 lakh crore in the name of the Kaleshwaram project while Congress party is trying to impose a burden of another Rs 1.5 lakh crore debt in the name of Musi rejuvenation.

Addressing the protesters, Union minister for Coals and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said he was ready to accept the challenge of chief minister A. Revanth Reddy to live near Musi.

G. Kishan Reddy, who is also president of state BJP, said they were ready to go to jail but would not tolerate demolition of houses of the poor.