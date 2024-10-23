KTR sends legal notice to Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), KTR, has sent a legal notice to Union Minister and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay.

The notice accuses Sanjay of making defamatory and unfounded allegations against KTR, including claims of drug use and phone tapping. KTR has demanded a public apology within a week, threatening legal action if Sanjay fails to comply.

KTR strongly denied accusations

The controversy arose following a media interaction on October 19, during which Bandi Sanjay accused KTR of involvement in drug use and phone tapping during the BRS’s time in power.

KTR has strongly denied these accusations, describing them as false and defamatory, aimed at damaging his public image and political standing.

He called the remarks a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and tarnish his reputation.

Legal response, demand for retraction

In the legal notice, KTR emphasized that such serious allegations require proof and challenged Bandi Sanjay to provide evidence to support his claims.

He warned that continued defamatory remarks without evidence would result in further legal consequences.

KTR also noted that these allegations have been widely circulated in the media, potentially causing harm to his reputation.

KCR also dragged into controversy

KTR pointed out that his father, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), the former Chief Minister of Telangana, was also mentioned in the phone-tapping allegations.

The legal notice highlighted that these accusations were part of a political strategy to undermine the BRS leadership.

He dismissed Bandi Sanjay’s comments as politically motivated, stating that the allegations were intended to divert attention from real issues. He criticized Sanjay for previously making similar unsubstantiated claims and suggested that the BJP leader’s inability to confront him politically led to these attempts at defamation.