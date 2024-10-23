Hyderabad: Road caves in at Goshamahal

Hyderabad: In an incident on Wednesday morning, a portion of the road along the nala near Chaknavadi in Goshamahal caved in. The incident triggered panic among residents and commuters. Fortunately, no one was injured.

A large crowd quickly gathered at the scene, and police were called in to manage the situation.

Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) arrived at the location to investigate the cause of the road caving in.

Efforts are underway to determine what led to the collapse and to address the issue to prevent further damage.

Residents and commuters in the area are urged to remain cautious as repairs and investigations continue.