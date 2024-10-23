23-yr-old Hyderabad woman jumps from 11th floor of shopping mall, dies

Although the woman was rushed to a hospital near the shopping mall, she was declared dead on arrival.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd October 2024 9:52 am IST
girl in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman from Hyderabad died after reportedly jumping from the 11th floor of a shopping mall in Uppal.

On Tuesday, the woman, identified as Pinnapati Haritha, a resident of Tukaram Gate, jumped from the 11th floor of DSL Mall on Ramanthapur Main Road, Uppal.

Woman was a Customer Relations Executive

Haritha worked as a Customer Relations Executive at Client Service Solutions. She worked the night shift, typically leaving for work at 5 pm and returning home the next morning at 4 am.

Speaking to Siasat.com, N. Election Reddy, SHO of Uppal Police Station, confirmed that the woman committed suicide at the shopping mall in Hyderabad.

Also Read
Hyderabad Water Board offers interest waiver on pending bills

Woman rushed to hospital near the shopping mall in Hyderabad

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the woman’s father was informed of the incident by one of Haritha’s colleagues at around 2 am on Tuesday.

Although Haritha was rushed to a hospital near the shopping mall, she was declared dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and an investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd October 2024 9:52 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button