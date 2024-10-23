Hyderabad Water Board offers interest waiver on pending bills

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has introduced a scheme to help city residents clear their outstanding water bills.

Through the One Time Settlement (OTS-2024) scheme, customers can settle their water bill arrears without paying any accumulated interest.

Rs 1706 cr in outstanding water bills due to Hyderabad Water Board

According to HMWS&SB’s Managing Director, Ashok Reddy, Rs 1706 crore in outstanding water bills is due to the Water Board.

To encourage customers to clear their dues, the OTS-2024 scheme offers a waiver of Rs 1189 crore in accumulated interest.

Of the 13.50 lakh drinking water connections in Hyderabad, about 7 lakh customers are eligible to benefit from the OTS scheme for clearing pending water bills. This includes those who have not previously taken advantage of the scheme. For those who have, a 50 percent waiver on the remaining interest is still available.

Interest waivers based on official’s authority

The amount of interest waived depends on the seniority of the Water Board official handling the account:

Managers can waive interest up to Rs 2000.

Deputy General Managers can waive between Rs 2001 and Rs 10,000.

General Managers can waive between Rs 10,001 and Rs 1,00,000.

Chief General Managers can waive interest exceeding Rs 1,00,000.

Deadline for OTS-2024 scheme

The OTS-2024 scheme is valid until October 31, 2024.

This one-time offer helps Hyderabad residents clear their water bill debts without additional financial burdens from interest accumulation.

For more details, visit the website of HMWS&SB. Residents can also contact customer care by dialing 155313.