Bandi Sanjay challanges KTR’s legal notice, demands public apology

Hyderabad: Union minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has responded to a legal notice sent by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao, terming the allegations as “false and baseless”.

Stating that the allegations made in the notice are devoid of any merit and reek of malafides, Bandi Sanjay said the statements he made were in no way defamatory, libellous, or slanderous in any form.

Maintaining that he acted well within his rights, the Central minister said that he would not be deterred by such “intimidations or threats” of alleged legal actions against him and that would avail all legal remedies to protect his rights.

Bandi Sanjay, who sent the reply through his lawyer, asked KTR to withdraw legal notice, and all the allegations and issue a public apology through the media.

“Further, should you fail to comply with the demands in paragraph 14 above (within seven days) of receipt of his notice, my Client shall be constrained to initiate legal action against you, holding you liable for all costs and consequences arising thereof,” reads the notice.

KTR had sent a defamation notice to Bandi Sanjay on October 22 for alleging that he takes drugs and was involved in phone-tapping

The BRS leader demanded an unconditional apology within seven days. KTR also stated that if Bandi Sanjay fails to comply with the demand, he will be constrained to initiate legal action against him.

The notice refers to the statement made by Bandi Sanjay during a press conference on October 19 that KTR “consumes drugs” and “committed phone tapping” when he was the minister and that his father K. Chandrasekhar Rao was “charged with phone tapping”.

The BRS working president said the allegations were made to “tarnish” his reputation.

The notes cite the statement made by the MoS. The BJP leader had said that KTR’s parents should come and swear that their son does not consume drugs.

“If you fail to come and make such a promise in the temple, you are useless and you are not even born a human being,” the notice quoted the minister as saying.

Bandi Sanjay, however, denied taking the name of KTR during the press conference. He also claimed that KTR admitted to tapping phones under the then government of BRS during a meeting of BRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency leaders held on March 27.