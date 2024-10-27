Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay alleges KCR, Congress nexus to save KTR’s brother-in-law

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday, October 27 alleged that a nexus between former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and the ruling Congress is saving Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao’s brother-in-law who hosted a liquor party at Janwada.

In a video message, Kumar demanded a thorough enquiry into the liquor party organised at the farmhouse reportedly owned by Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of KTR. The BJP MP asked the police to check the call records. “The farmhouse belongs to a relative of KTR. If police fail to probe the case and protect anyone, then people will know that there is a nexus between BRS and Congress and that they are two sides of the same coin,” he said.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleges nexus between KCR and Congress is saving KTR's relative who hosted a liquor party at a Farmhouse in Janwada

Raid liquor party at farmhouse

The Narsingi police, on Sunday, raided the farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to a police statement, 21 men and 14 women were present at the party. The organizers served liquor without obtaining the required license from the public excise department. Authorities seized seven unauthorized bottles of foreign liquor, totalling 10.5 litres, along with 10 bottles of Indian-made liquor.

Suspicious of drug use, police conducted tests on the male attendees using drug detection kits. Among them, one individual, identified as Vijay Madduri, tested positive for cocaine. A thorough search of the premises, aided by a sniffer dog, revealed further details, including that Raj Pakala owned the farmhouse.

Following the raid at the farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Vijay Madduri was sent to a hospital for additional blood testing, and a case was registered against him under Section 27 of the NDPS Act at Mokila Police Station.