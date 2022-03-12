Bandi Sanjay says Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar will be built in a grand manner

Hyderabad: Elated over the recent assembly election results where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) captured four states – Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand – barring Punjab, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar hopes to repeat the same in Telangana.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Sanjay Kumar said that he is hopeful that the discontent brewing among the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party among the grassroot-level party workers and the decimation of the Congress party could feed into the BJP vote bank.

Sanjay Kumar, who has completed two years in the office as the state president, is all set to commence his second phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Jogulamba Gadwal district on April 14. He told the newspaper that he is doing this to make cadres battle-ready for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections which are scheduled to take place in the latter half of 2023.

“TRS sarpanches tell us that if not for Central funds, no development would have taken place in villages. Those who won unanimously say that they weren’t given a single penny, let alone Rs 5 lakh promised to them by the Chief Minister before elections to the gram panchayats,” Sanjay said.

He also claimed that the BJP will the Hyderabad parliamentary seat, which is presently represented by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar told the newspaper that he is confident about not just getting Hindu votes but also the votes of Muslim women. “I strongly believe that Muslim women will vote on the lines of Uttar Pradesh because they share the opinion of Muslim intellectuals that the MIM has been obstructing the development of the Old City, whether it is Metro rail network or development of public infrastructure,” he was quoted by the New Indian Express as saying.

He also told the paper that he will be able to unify Hindus in Hyderabad, adding that if voted to power, the BJP will build the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar in a grand manner.