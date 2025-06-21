Bandi Sanjay seeks CBI probe into phone tapping case

Hyderabad: Union minister Bandi Sanjay, demanded the state government transfer the ‘phone tapping’ case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for details and impartial enquiry.

Speaking to media persons Bandi Sanjay said former DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao, who is accused in the case had told investigators that the phone tapping was done at the behest of ‘Pedda Aaina’, referring to former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’.

“The higher ups are K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao. In Sircilla district, a special unit was set up for phone tapping. Everyone knows at whose behest it was set up and phone tapping done,” said Bandi Sanjay.

He said that the police should have issued a notice to K Chandrashekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao in the phone tapping case and investigate. “Although the other accused in the case have pinpointed their role, the state government is not seriously pursuing the case,” he said

The minister said after the Congress government came to power the accused in the phone tapping case tried to escape from the case and former DIG, Prabhakar Rao, fled to the United States and after approaching court returned to the country. “Only if the case is transferred to the CBI will the true facts emerge,” said Bandi Sanjay.

He alleged former police officials, Prabhakar Rao and Radha Kishan Rao while in service had harassed the party workers of different political parties at the behest of ruling BRS leaders.