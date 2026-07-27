Bandipur animal safari fare hike sparks backlash

Chamarajanagar: The Karnataka Forest Department’s decision to sharply increase safari charges at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve from September 1 has triggered strong opposition not only from farmers and Kannada groups but also from wildlife enthusiasts, conservationists and nature photographers, who say the hike will make one of India’s most celebrated tiger reserves inaccessible to ordinary visitors.

Under the revised tariff, bus safari charges for adults will rise from Rs 650 to Rs 1,000, while children’s tickets will increase from Rs 350 to Rs 500. Jeep safari fares have been raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 for adults and from Rs 500 to Rs 750 for children. Additional charges have also been introduced for cameras with lenses above 200 mm, along with revised parking fees.

Wildlife enthusiasts argued that Bandipur has long served as an important destination for students, amateur photographers, researchers and middle-class families who wish to experience wildlife in its natural habitat.

“This is not just a tourism issue; it is about public access to nature. Conservation cannot become an activity reserved only for those who can afford premium prices,” said a Bengaluru-based wildlife photographer who frequently visits Bandipur.

Several conservation groups said that increasing ticket prices so steeply could discourage first-time visitors and reduce public engagement with wildlife conservation.

“Bandipur is one of the few places where children and young people can see elephants, deer, birds and sometimes even tigers in the wild. If costs become too high, many families will simply stop visiting,” said a member of a Mysuru-based nature club.

Critics also questioned the additional camera fee, arguing that nature photography helps create awareness about wildlife and often contributes positively to conservation efforts.

Forest officials defended the hike, saying operational costs have risen significantly. Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director Nandish said the safari duration has been increased from about 90 minutes to nearly three hours, vehicles now travel 30–35 km instead of 15–20 km, and fuel, maintenance and staff costs have all gone up.

However, wildlife enthusiasts said the department should have explored alternatives such as differential pricing for weekdays, discounts for students and educational groups, or a phased increase rather than a steep revision in a single step.

Farmer organisations and Kannada activists have also opposed the move, but the growing criticism from conservation circles has added a new dimension to the controversy. Many wildlife lovers are now urging the state government to review the revised tariff before it comes into effect on September 1, warning that conservation efforts are strengthened when more people are encouraged—not priced out—to experience the forests of Bandipur.