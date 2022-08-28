Bangalore: Ganesh festivities at Idgah Maidan; decision on Aug 30

Bengaluru: Anticipating that the state Wakf board may approach the Supreme Court, the BJP government in Karnataka has decided to wait till August 30 before permitting the installation of Ganesha idols in the Bengaluru Idgah Maidan.

State revenue minister R. Ashoka has said that the government has decided to wait till August 30, as per the directives of the High Court issued on Friday, allowing religious and cultural programmes at the disputed site for a limited period from August 31 onwards.

The state government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court as it has information that some people may approach the Supreme Court on Monday, Ashoka said.

Set to take place on August 31 this year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities usually continue for three to 11 days.

This is the second time in August that the Idgah Maidan has emerged as the epicentre of controversy.

Earlier, the site was mired in controversy following demands by the right wing organisations to hoist the national flag in the maidan, which is claimed by the Karnataka’s Wakf board while others claim that it belongs to the city corporation or BBMP. The national flag was ultimately hoisted on the Independence Day after a single judge bench ruled that the site can be used for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations apart from holding Eid-ul-Fitr and Bakrid prayers.