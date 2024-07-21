Bangladesh imposes ‘shoot-on-sight’ order as death toll rises to 133 amid protests

Dhaka: The Bangladesh government has imposed a curfew and a shoot-on-sight order after students-led anti-quota protests claimed 133 lives.

The Bangladeshi Supreme Court was expected to rule on a civil service hiring quota on Sunday that has led to days of deadly clashes between police and protesters.

The neighbouring nation has been witnessing widespread protests for weeks over the reintroduction of reservation in government jobs.

Student groups are protesting against a quota system that reserves up to 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s ‘War of Independence’ in 1971 against Pakistan.

The clash between students, government supporters, and security forces began last month. However, tension escalated on Monday after six people were killed, leading the government to order all universities to close.

In 2018, the government suspended job quotas due to mass student protests. However, in June, Bangladesh’s High Court overturned that decision and reinstated the quotas.

On Wednesday, during an address to the nation, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asserted that there is an opportunity to resolve the issue through a legal process as the government has already appealed to the apex court against the court’s verdict, and a hearing date has been fixed in the Appellate Division.

“It is a matter of sorrow that some vested quarters started making different kinds of statements and engaged in terrorist activities to gain their ambitious intentions centring on this movement. As the matter has been brought before the top court, I call upon all to keep patience,” said the Bangladesh PM.