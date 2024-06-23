Bangladesh-India ties ever-growing at fast pace: Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina underscored the robust and accelerating ties between Bangladesh and India following her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

The discussions focused on deepening collaborative engagement across various sectors between the two neighbouring nations.

The visiting Bangladesh PM was addressing the media after a delegation-level talk with PM Modi.

Prime Minister Hasina expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for the invitation extended to her, marking her first bilateral visit abroad since Bangladesh’s 12th Parliamentary Elections and the formation of the new government earlier this year. She highlighted India as a major neighbour, trusted friend, and crucial regional partner, emphasising the enduring bond that originated during Bangladesh’s War of Liberation in 1971.

“I recall with gratitude the contribution of the government and the people of India to Bangladesh’s independence. I pay deep homage to the brave fallen heroes of India who sacrificed their lives during our War of Liberation in 1971,” said Prime Minister Hasina.

The recent years have seen sustained high-level engagements between the two countries, with notable visits including the Honourable President and Prime Minister of India attending significant celebrations in Bangladesh in 2021. Prime Minister Hasina herself visited India in September 2022 and participated in the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023.

During the current visit, both leaders engaged in productive discussions covering politics, security, trade, connectivity, water-sharing from common rivers, power and energy, as well as regional and multilateral cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate for mutual prosperity and progress.

“As Dhaka and Delhi have started new journeys, we charted the future course of action to ensure a smart Bangladesh by following Vision 2041 and Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Prime Minister Hasina shared, indicating a forward-looking approach towards bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Hasina’s visit also includes meetings with the Honourable Vice President and President of India later in the day, which are expected to further bolster bilateral ties.

“I believe all these meetings would give us more insights into enhancing our two countries’ cooperation. I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate my invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh at his earliest convenience,” Prime Minister Hasina also said.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is on a two-day State visit to India from June 21 to 22.