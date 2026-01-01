Bangladesh ke to nahi ho?: Ghaziabad police question family

The Ghaziabad police released an official statement regarding the incident.

Police officers questions a family residing in a slum area during a citizenship verification drive
The Ghaziabad police found itself in hot water during a citizenship verification drive in a slum area after one of its officers apathetically asked a family if they hailed from Bangladesh.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms on Thursday, January 1, where the Kousambi police officers casually place a mobile phone on the back of one of the family members, and ask, “Bangladesh ke tho nahi ho? (Are you from Bangladesh?)”

Despite the man identifying himself as a native of Bihar, the police officers imply, “Machine tho Bangladeshi dikha rahi hai (Machine indicates you hail from Bangladesh).”

The video has gone massively viral on social media, with many questioning the police’s approach.

“In the series of efforts for crime control, the process of interrogation/verification of suspicious persons in temporary settlements/slums is conducted from time to time. In the same series, interrogation/verification proceedings were carried out by the Kaushambi police, in which documents of people were examined for truth verification,” reads Ghaziabad police’s official statement regarding the incident.

Diplomatic relations between India and Dhaka have strained following reports of attacks on Hindus minority in Bangladesh. The latest was from Shariatpur district, where a 50-year-old Hindu man was allegedly set on fire, fourth attack in two weeks.

He managed to escape after jumping into a pond.

