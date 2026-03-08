Hyderabad: Domestic cooking gas LPG prices was hiked on Saturday, March 8, by a steep Rs 60 per cylinder in Hyderabad and other cities.

It is the second increase in rate in less than a year, as the spike in global energy rates following the West Asia crisis weighed on the world’s third largest energy consumer.

Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries

Non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi as against Rs 853 previously, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website.

Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries will also have to bear the same amount of price increase. They will now pay Rs 613 per 14.2 kg cylinder after accounting for a subsidy of Rs 300 per bottle they get for up to 12 refills in a year.

Although, the domestic LPG cylinder prices hiked in Hyderabad and other cities, sources ruled out any immediate increase in petrol and diesel price as three fuel marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) with bumper profits in earlier this year – had enough financial muscle to absorb such impact.

Retail petrol and diesel prices have been on a freeze since April 2022, with fuel retailers absorbing losses when crude prices are high and making profits when rates are low.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad, other cities

Following the hike, the domestic LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad is Rs. 965. Here are the prices of LPG cylinders in various cities.

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 965 Kolkata 939 Chennai 928.5 Bengaluru 915.5 Delhi 913

The commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follows:

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 2105.50 Kolkata 1988.50 Chennai 2043.50 Bengaluru 1958.00 Delhi 1884.50

Why is the price higher in Hyderabad?

The LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad are the highest among metros due to varying state and city taxes. Residents in Hyderabad face elevated prices due to local taxes.

In Telangana, the Nirmal district has the highest gas rates. The commercial and domestic gas rates in the district are Rs. 2148.5 and Rs. 990, respectively.