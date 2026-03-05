Hyderabad to witness 36-hour drinking water supply disruption

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to witness a 36-hour disruption in drinking water supply from Saturday, March 7.

In an official release on Thursday, March 5, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) mentioned that the disruption is due to the 35-year-old HT (High Tension) electrical panels in the pump house of Manjira Phase-3, Peddapur Pump, which supplies drinking water to Hyderabad, being removed and replaced with new panels.

Affected areas

The HMWSSB has identified several areas that will be impacted by the drinking water supply disruption from 8 am on Saturday, March 7.

These include Manikonda, Kokapet, Narsingi, Manchirevula, and other areas.

Restoration of drinking water supply in Hyderabad

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume at 8 pm on Sunday, March 8.

To minimize inconvenience, residents in these areas are advised to use water judiciously, the release said.