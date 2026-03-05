Hyderabad police launches guidance initiative for women, children

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar
Hyderabad: To reinforce support systems for women and children, the Hyderabad Police launched a community guidance initiative called “Margadarshak” on Thursday, March 5.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said during the launch that a trained group consisting of police officials, legal services and counselors will provide victims with institutional support.

The initiative was implemented through the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) and aims to connect minor situations and formal complaints by giving aid. Margadarshak will also empower victims to report early in cases of intimidation and harassment.

