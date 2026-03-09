Three youths allege torture at Raidurgam police station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three youngsters were allegedly subjected to third-degree torture at the Raidurgam Police Station on Sunday, March 8.

According to MBT party spokesperson, Amjed Ullah Khan, on Saturday night at around 12:20 am, Mohammed Fazal Ur Rahman Akeef, 20 years, was standing along with his friend Abdul Rahman near T-Hub, opposite Niloufer Cafe, when a policeman approached them and slapped Fazal Ur Rahman Akeef without any provocation and snatched the keys of his two-wheeler.

When Fazal Ur Rahman Akeef started taking photographs with his mobile phone camera and asked the policeman why he was slapped, another police personnel snatched his mobile phone and both youths were taken to Raidurgam Police Station, where they were asked to come again in the morning.

Later on Sunday, Mohammed Fazal Ur Rahman Akeef, along with his friends Syed Areeb and Mohammed Sohail, went to Raidurgam Police Station as instructed. They were asked to wait for the Inspector of Police, Raidurgam.

While waiting, they noticed their two-wheeler parked inside the police station premises and started taking photographs. At that moment, another police personnel came, slapped Mohammed Sohail and snatched his phone.

Soon after, the Inspector of Police, Raidurgam Police Station, arrived and called them inside his office where three to four police personnel were already present.

The Inspector asked their names and checked their Aadhaar cards. During the conversation, he suddenly spoke something in Telugu and immediately afterwards all three youths — Mohammed Fazal Ur Rahman Akeef, Syed Areeb and Mohammed Sohail — were brutally beaten by the police personnel.

“They were first beaten with hands and later assaulted using tyre chappals and shoes while lying on the floor. During the assault, the youths were also allegedly abused using their religion. When the youths informed the police that they were fasting in the holy month of Ramzan, the beating reportedly became even more severe,” said Amjedullah Khan.

It was also brought to notice that Syed Areeb had recently undergone a tumor surgery on his head and was already suffering from a fractured hand. Despite clearly showing the fresh surgery stitches on his head and the fractured hand to the Inspector of Police, Raidurgam, the police personnel did not stop the assault and continued to beat him mercilessly along with the other youths.

“The incident raises serious concern as the police personnel showed complete disregard for his medical condition and physical vulnerability, and continued the assault even after being informed about his recent surgery and injury,” said Amjedullah Khan.

The MBT party spokesperson Bachao visited Raidurgam Police Station and demanded strict action against the Inspector of Police, Raidurgam, and the police personnel involved in brutally assaulting the three Muslim youths.

He stated that the youths were fasting and had committed no offence, yet they were allegedly assaulted, humiliated and abused inside the police station.

Amjed Ullah Khan demanded that the Telangana Government and senior police officials take immediate action, conduct a fair inquiry into the incident and suspend the officers responsible for the assault.

He further warned that if justice is not delivered to the victims, Majlis Bachao Tehreek will launch a strong protest demanding accountability and protection of civil rights.