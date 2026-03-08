24-yr-old businessman found hanging, blames family of three; case booked

Hyderabad: A family of three were booked for abetment of suicide after a 24-year-old businessman died in Hyderabad, alleging blackmail and extortion of money.

D Chandraiah from Nagarkurnool, resided in a rented room at Vanasthalipuram for the past five months.

According to Vanasthalipuram Station House Officer (SHO) T Mahesh, Chandraiah met Thattipally Srija and became friends. “It is not clear what transpired between them. On Saturday, Chandraiah hanged himself from the ceiling fan while his roommates went out for work,” the officer said.

A suicide note was recovered where Chandraiah said that Srija and her parents allegedly blackmailed him using Artificial Intelligence (AI) morphed photos and extorted Rs 6 lakh. However, they demanded more, stated the letter.

A case is booked against Srija, her mother, Mamatha and father Veerapasad. Further investigations are underway.