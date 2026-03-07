Mumbai: Social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh has once again found himself in the spotlight after speaking about the controversy surrounding his wife’s religious conversion for their marriage. The influencer opened up about the issue in the latest interview, more than a year after his wedding to his longtime partner Ayesha Shaikh.

Adnaan had earlier faced controversy in 2024 when he married Ayesha. At the time, his sister had levelled serious allegations against him, accusing him of physical assault and claiming that Ayesha was originally a Hindu who converted to Islam in order to marry him. The claims sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Now, in a fresh interaction with Filmygyan, Adnaan Shaikh addressed the matter and clarified that the conversion was entirely Ayesha’s personal decision.

“We live in India, and there is freedom of religion. I am nobody to convert her. She converted much before we got married. There are many cases where a Hindu man is married to a Muslim woman. Nobody can force anyone to convert,” he said during the interview.

Before her marriage, Ayesha reportedly worked as a flight attendant with IndiGo. Earlier social media posts had identified her as Riddhi Jadhav, though the account linked to that name has since been removed.

Reports also suggest that Ayesha’s family had opposed her decision to convert to Islam and marry Adnaan. Because of their disapproval, her family members were reportedly absent from the couple’s wedding ceremony.

Adnaan Shaikh and Ayesha tied the knot in Mumbai on September 25, 2024, in what was described as a star-studded celebration after dating each other for around two years. The couple later welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 1, 2025.

With his latest comments, Adnaan has attempted to address the controversy and reiterate that his wife’s decision to convert was made independently before their marriage.