Adnaan Shaikh’s wife, Ayesha aka Riddhi ‘thrown out by family’

Mumbai: Social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh has found himself embroiled in controversy following his marriage to longtime girlfriend, Ayesha. What was initially a celebratory moment has now turned into a media storm as Adnaan’s sister, Iffat, has filed an FIR against him, accusing the social media influencer of physically assaulting her.

The allegations came to light after a series of media reports and videos began circulating online. In response, Adnaan took to his social media to address the situation, dismissing the legal complaint as “fake.”

However, the controversy deepened as Iffat made several shocking revelations about Adnaan’s wife, Ayesha.

Iffat disclosed in interviews that Ayesha, whose original name was Riddhi Jadhav, was a Hindu before converting to Islam to marry Adnaan. According to Iffat, Ayesha is the daughter of Rashmi Jadhav and sister of Rahul Jadhav.

Iffat claimed that Riddhi’s family had distanced themselves from her two years ago, which allegedly allowed her to live with Adnaan for the past year before they officially tied the knot.

In a fresh interview, Iffat stated, “Riddhi ke family waale waakif the yeh sab cheezon se. Woh aare nahi the, bolre nahi the because woh Riddhi 2 saal phele he ghar se nikaal chuke the. Riddhi was living with my brother since past one year.”

Iffat’s statements have added fuel to the controversy now.

Further complicating matters, it was revealed that Ayesha worked as an air hostess for Indigo Airlines. A photo of her in uniform was once shared by Indigo’s official Instagram account, where her profile was tagged as ‘Riddhi Jadhav.’ However, that profile has since been deleted.

Adnaan and Ayesha got married on September 24, 2024, in a grand ceremony.