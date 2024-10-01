Adnaan Shaikh’s wife accepted Islam before Nikah, changed name, claims sister

Mumbai: Less than a week after his wedding, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Shaikh has found himself embroiled in controversy. Adnaan, who recently married his long-time girlfriend Ayesha on September 25, is now facing serious allegations from his sister, Iffat. She has filed an FIR against him, accusing him of physically assaulting both her and her father-in-law.

In a shocking revelation, Iffat also claimed that Adnaan’s wife’s real name is Riddhi Jadhav. According to Iffat, Riddhi, who was born into a Hindu family, converted to Islam before marrying Adnaan and adopted the name Ayesha Shaikh.

In a YouTube interview with GaliNews, Iffat said, “Mere bhai ne nek kaam kiya hai convert kar ke.”

Iffat shared several photos of Ayesha on her Instagram stories, revealing her face to the public. The photos have ignited further controversy as Ayesha had previously requested the media not to publish any images of her face during her wedding.

The situation escalated further when reports surfaced that Adnaan allegedly hit his sister after she leaked photos of his wife, sparking the current legal action. Iffat, standing outside Bangur Nagar police station in Goregaon, confirmed that an FIR had been registered against her brother for the assault.

Adnaan, in response to the accusations, took to social media to defend himself. He dismissed the allegations as false, expressing disappointment over the situation, and accused the other party of circulating fake FIR complaints. He expressed his faith in the Mumbai police to resolve the matter fairly.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more details on this case.