Bangladesh PM Hasina visits Ajmer dargah

Published: 8th September 2022 2:21 pm IST
Jaipur: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on Thursday afternoon.

She was given a red carpet welcome at the dargah amid tight security arrangements. Hasina performed ziyarat at the shrine.

As per the protocols followed for visits by a head of a nation, there was no other devotee on the dargah premises and the dargah market was also closed.

Hasina and her delegation reached the Jaipur International Airport by a special aircraft. She was received by state Education Minister B D Kalla and top officials.

The delegation stayed for a while at the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.

