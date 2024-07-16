Banks in Abu Dhabi pump AED 45.8 bn in financial facilities in first four months

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 16th July 2024 12:51 pm IST
Gross domestic credit extended by banks operating in Abu Dhabi in the first four months of the year grew by 5 per cent or AED 45.8 billion to AED 961.9 billion from AED 915.9 billion at the end of last year, according to UAE banking indicators by emirate released by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

Credit facilities provided by banks operating in Dubai increased by 2.8 per cent or AED25.2 bn to AED 929.8 bn at the end of April 2024 from AED904.6 bn at the end of December 2023.

Domestic credit provided by banks operating in Abu Dhabi and Dubai rose in the first four months of the year by 4.6 per cent and 1.9 per cent to AED801.4 bn and AED822.6 bn respectively.

