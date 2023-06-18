‘Bazball’ approach puts England as favorites for ASHES 2023.

The unstoppable BazBall force takes on the invincible World Test Championship-winning Australia in what could be possibly the most hyped Ashes series in recent history over six weeks of scintillating Test cricket.

Blockbuster cricket awaits as fans around the world await a thrilling contest in one of the greatest rivalries of world cricket.

While Australia is the current World Champions of Test Cricket, England is playing a flamboyant brand known as ‘Bazballs’ under their new coach Brendon McCullum.

Numbers game —

Ashes History

Series played: 72

Australia wins: 34

England wins: 32

Draws: 6

The hosts have won 53 of the 171 games played on English soil, while Australia has won 51. The remaining 67 games were all drawn.

Australia has won the Ashes 34 times out of 72 Ashes series, while England has won 32 times. Six times, the series finished in a tie.

Legendary cricketer Sir Donald Bradman holds the record for most runs scored in England vs. Australia Test matches, while the late Shane Warne is the highest wicket-taker.

Expert Opinion

“The way to beat Australia is to go into combat mode and attack. When you fight fire with fire against Australia, you have a way better chance than being tactical, pragmatic, and slow. You’ve really got to take the attack to them,” Pietersen was quoted by National World.

“The way England are playing at the moment, they mustn’t change that approach. They must go out against Australia on Friday and from ball one, it’s just aggression, aggression, aggression,” he added.

“I don’t think there will be many draws – England hasn’t a draw in 12 Tests under Brendon McCullum. Australia haven’t won a series here since 2001, but they’re a very good side and that’s why they won the World Test Championship last week [beating India at The Oval. I think it will be a very close series. I will go 3-2 to England.” opined former England skipper Naseer Hussain.

“I do think England are slight favourites, based on home advantage. Home support is huge, starting at Edgbaston – where their record is excellent,” said England world cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan.

Ricky Ponting on ‘BazBall’, “It’s been refreshing to see England’s win-at-all-costs mentality, not caring about losing a game – or not putting that ahead of trying to win a game,” Ponting said. “For that fact, I can’t wait for the Ashes to start.”

Players Speak

James Anderson to The Guardian on England’s gameplan, “I just think if we do what we’ve been doing and play as well as we possibly can, I don’t think anyone in the world can cope with it.”

Harry Brook on attacking Nathan Lyon, “If he bowls a good ball then I’m going to respect it. But other than that, I’m going to try and take him on. He could get a lot of wickets, but hopefully, we’re going to hit him for a lot of runs.”

Squads

Australia (first two Test matches): Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Schedule for the Ashes

First Test: June 16 – June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: June 28 – July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: July 6 – July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: July 19 – July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: July 27 – July 31, The Oval

The five-match Test series also kicks off the 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle for both teams.