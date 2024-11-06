BC survey: Telangana HC asks govt to consider ‘no caste, no religion’ options

Justice Nanda emphasizes constitutional rights as Telangana considers KNS request for no caste, no religion in BC survey.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th November 2024 8:20 am IST
Telangana High Court allows four private engineering colleges to increase intake capacity this academic term.

Hyderabad: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has instructed the state government and its Backward Classes (BC) Commission to promptly consider the requests made by the Kula Nirmulana Sangham (KNS).

The KNS is advocating for the inclusion of an option in the upcoming BC census for individuals who wish to identify as having no caste and no religion. However, Justice Nanda declined to mandate the creation of a separate column in the census questionnaire at this late stage.

In his ruling, Justice Nanda emphasized that Article 25(1) of the Indian Constitution guarantees individuals the right to practice and propagate their chosen religion.

This provision implicitly includes the freedom to declare oneself as not belonging to any religion or caste. He directed the authorities to review the representations submitted by KNS on October 29 and November 1 and make decisions in accordance with legal provisions before adjourning the case until December 4.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th November 2024 8:20 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button