Beaten by police, Delhi protesters denied their medical records

Protesters who say they were beaten by Delhi Police during detention have alleged that hospitals refused to give them copies of their injury records, even though the police themselves escorted them for treatment.

According to a report by The Hindu, several demonstrators detained over the weekend came out with swollen fingers, bruised bodies and bleeding heads and necks. They say neither the hospitals nor the police would hand over their medico-legal case (MLC) papers or patient summaries.

The report stated that the hospitals concerned have not officially responded to its questions. The Delhi Police also did not respond on why the records were withheld.

How the system is meant to work

Hospitals usually prepare three copies of an MLC, two of which go to the police while one stays with the hospital. A patient is supposed to receive a case summary and can ask the police for an MLC copy. The Hindu quoted lawyers who said that grey areas in the law leave patients running between hospital and police station for their own records.

A doctor at one of the hospitals, speaking to The Hindu on condition of anonymity, said the usual practice is to give patients a summary of their injuries. A source at another hospital said that staff are pressured not to share information during protests.

The accounts

Saurabh, a Jamia Millia Islamia student linked to the All India Students’ Association (AISA), alleged he was beaten with lathis and dragged by the collar after the October 10 protest at Dilli Haat. He said doctors at Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital documented his injuries, but the hospital told him to get the MLC from the police, who refused.

Aranya, a Delhi University student from the Disha Students’ Organisation, was detained at Connaught Place on Sunday. A friend told The Hindu she was dragged by the hair and beaten again after being taken out of a bus, and that police tried to stamp on her, leaving boot marks on her shirt. She was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) around 11:30 pm with police present, but got no summary or MLC copy.

Sooraj Elamon of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) alleged he was slapped and pushed against the iron bars of a prison van. He said Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital was initially ready to give papers to all seven protesters brought in, but changed course after the police got involved. Only he and one other protester received a paper listing some injuries, and they were told it was given by mistake. One of the seven now has hearing difficulties and is seeking treatment in his hometown.

Why the records matter

The report noted that missing records can have serious consequences. It earlier reported that hospital records confirmed pellet gun use in the July 20 protest, even as the Delhi Police denied it.

Lady Hardinge and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals are run by the Centre, while Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital is run by the Delhi government.