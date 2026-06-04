Before Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat was a star in Bollywood films

Mumbai’s iconic sea-facing bungalow Mannat is known across the world as the residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Every year, thousands of fans gather outside the famous Bandra landmark hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor. However, veteran actor Anupam Kher has now revealed that the property had a strong Bollywood connection long before it became Shah Rukh Khan’s home.

Anupam Kher Recalls Shooting At Mannat

Speaking about the bungalow in a recent interview, Anupam Kher shared that he spent a lot of time at the property during the 1980s and 1990s when it was frequently used as a shooting location.

“We did the shooting of Indra Kumar’s Dil in a bungalow, which is now owned by Shah Rukh Khan. I know every inch of that place before it became Mannat. Even after that, I have been to Shah Rukh’s house. I remember shooting a lot of scenes in the bungalow’s drawing room. We had also shot Beta over there,” said Kher.

His statement has surprised many fans who only associate the bungalow with Shah Rukh Khan and his family.

Which Bollywood Movies Were Shot At Mannat?

According to Anupam Kher, blockbuster films such as Dil and Beta, directed by Indra Kumar, were filmed at the bungalow before Shah Rukh Khan purchased it. Both films went on to become major hits and remain fan favourites even today.

Apart from these films, the property was also used for the shooting of several other Bollywood projects during that period. Interestingly, the bungalow even appeared in the background of a song from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1997 film Yes Boss, years before he became its owner.

Anupam Kher On His Bond With Shah Rukh Khan

The veteran actor also spoke about his long association with Shah Rukh Khan and the memorable films they worked on together.

“I have great memories of working with Shah Rukh Khan. Whether it was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chaahat, or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I have great memories,” he said.

Their collaborations have produced some of Bollywood’s most loved films and continue to be remembered by audiences.

Why Mannat Continues To Attract Fans

Located at Bandstand in Bandra, Mannat has become one of Mumbai’s biggest tourist attractions over the years. The bungalow is not just a celebrity home but also a symbol of Shah Rukh Khan’s remarkable journey in Bollywood.

While the property is currently undergoing renovation, its popularity remains unchanged. Anupam Kher’s nostalgic memories have now added another fascinating chapter to the rich cinematic history of one of India’s most famous addresses.