Bella Hadid is no longer putting on a ‘fake face’ as she steps back from modelling

Los Angeles: Supermodel Bella Hadid has shared that she is taking a step back from her glamorous career and starting anew in Texas with her “partner” Adan Banuelo.

“After 10 years of modelling, I realised I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving back to me,” Hadid told Allure magazine, reports people.com.

She shared that her life in Texas is different from how it was before as she has found a strong group of friends that she hangs out with and she has the “best time,” never feeling like she needs to do “too much” when it comes to getting herself ready for a night out with them.

“For the first time now, I’m not putting on a fake face. If I don’t feel good, I won’t go. If I don’t feel good, I take time for myself… And I’ve never had the opportunity to do that or say that before,” she said.

“Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days,” the 27-year-old supermodel added.

In the past year, Hadid had quietly been working on her mental and physical health. She had even spoken about her battle with lyme disease on social media and had shared that she is “finally healthy.”