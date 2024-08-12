Bengal govt must initiate strict action against accused in doctor murder case: Priyanka

Kolkata: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday asked the West Bengal government to take immediate and strict action against the accused in the female doctor murder case.

“I appeal to the state government to take immediate and strict action in this case and ensure justice to the victim’s family and fellow doctors,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X.

She added that the incident of rape and murder of a trainee doctor is heart-breaking while also emphasising that the safety of women at the workplace is a big issue in the country and concrete efforts are needed to address the issue.

Priyanka Gandhi’s statement is significant in the backdrop of the rising rage of the medical students, junior and senior doctors in particular and the public in general over the tragic incident.

As per the preliminary post-mortem reports, the rape and murder is not the handiwork of a single person as was claimed by the investigating officials of Kolkata Police. More people’s involvement cannot be ruled out in the case.

Police have so far arrested Sanjay Ray, a civic volunteer. However, the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal has said that if more persons are involved in the crime they will be arrested at the earliest.

Last week, a female doctor in the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the premises.

She was a second-year postgraduate medical student at the hospital and was also working as a house staff with the chest medicine division.

The body was discovered by the hospital staff on the fourth floor of the emergency building of the hospital at around noon.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also said that her administration was open to any kind of central agency probe in the case.