Bengal: Govt office vandalised in Uttar Dinajpur during SIR protest

Kolkata: A government office was vandalised in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district on Thursday, January 15, allegedly during protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, police said.

Since early morning, the state highway at the Kahata area in Chakulia was blocked by people who were issued notices for SIR verification hearings, they said.

“Traffic was disrupted due to the blockade. Amid the protests, a mob vandalised the office of the Block Development Officer,” an officer said.

A large contingent of police was rushed to the spot, and the situation was brought under control, he said.

“A high alert has been issued across the Islampur police district in view of the situation,” he said.