Bengal minister hints at Abhishek Banerjee appearing before ED on Wednesday

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused the Union government and the BJP of “unnecessarily harassing” Abhishek Banerjee through central investigating agencies.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th September 2023 8:42 pm IST
Abhishek Banerjee
IANS

Kolkata: A state minister in West Bengal on Tuesday gave a clear hint that Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee might appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in the cash for school jobs case, instead of attending the first coordination committee meeting of the opposition INDIA block in Delhi.

Peoples Career

“You will see tomorrow that Abhishek Banerjee is not afraid to face any kind of investigation. He is a man with a strong spine unlike the leader of opposition, Suvendu Adhikari,” Partha Bhowmick, Irrigation and Waterways Minister, told mediapersons on Tuesday.

Also Read
Political slugfest in Bengal over fresh ED summons to Abhishek Banerjee

To recall, on September 10, Banerjee had informed about receiving an ED notice for appearance on September 13. He had also questioned the justification of calling him on the day of the first meeting of INDIA’s coordination committee, which he is supposed to attend as a member.

MS Education Academy

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without naming him, saying that this summon was a reflection of #FearofINDIA.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused the Union government and the BJP of “unnecessarily harassing” Abhishek Banerjee through central investigating agencies.

“This is nothing but a reflection of political vendetta. He is unnecessarily being harassed even as there is no proof against him in the matter. They always harass and disturb him unnecessarily. He has to run from one court to another for justice. Their only intention is to disturb the younger generation. The youths of the country will give a proper reply to them,” the Chief Minister had said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th September 2023 8:42 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button