Bengal: TMC replaces two rebel MPs amid growing dissent

Kolkata: Amid the brewing rebellion within the Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, the party leadership has removed two Lok Sabha members from crucial organisational posts.

The most significant move was the replacement of four‑time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Kolkata (Uttar) constituency, Sudip Bandopadhyay, from the post of the party’s president for the Kolkata (Uttar) Assembly constituency.

The decision came hours after information surfaced that Bandopadhyay was seen in a car with fellow rebel MP Satabdi Roy in Delhi on Saturday, June 13, and heading to the residence of BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

Bandopadhyay has been replaced by scribe‑turned‑politician and party legislator Kunal Ghosh, who is among the few continuing their allegiance towards former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and the party’s general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

On the other hand, first‑time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Jadavpur constituency in South 24 Parganas district and actress‑turned‑politician Sayoni Ghosh, who had also turned rebel, has been dropped from the post of president of the Trinamool youth wing.

Arnab Mukherjee has replaced her. At the same time, veteran Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia, who was defeated this time from his native Sabang Assembly constituency in West Midnapore district in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls, on Saturday announced his decision to quit the Trinamool Congress.

“In the current situation, there is no opportunity to work for the Trinamool Congress. So, I have decided to leave the party. However, politics and social service are an integral part of my life. Therefore, I will not stay away from politics. I will inform everyone in the coming days about what decision I will take,” Bhunia said.

In a letter sent to Mamata Banerjee, Manas wrote: “I hereby resign from the primary membership of Trinamool. Please accept my resignation.”