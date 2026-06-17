Bengaluru bakery, petty shop owners call indefinite strike

Bengaluru: More than 58,000 bakery owners, beeda shop operators and street vendors across Bengaluru have called for an indefinite strike from June 18, protesting alleged harassment by officials from various government departments and demanding protection for small traders.

Announcing the protest at a press conference, Karnataka State Labour Council President Ravi Shetty Baindoor alleged that small business owners, despite operating legally and paying taxes, are being subjected to frequent inspections, hefty penalties and intimidation by authorities.

According to trader associations, bakeries and several categories of small retail establishments across Bengaluru are expected to remain closed as part of the protest. While the strike call has been extended across Karnataka, organisers said support from other districts is likely to be partial.

The protesting traders accused officials of targeting small businesses under the guise of enforcement drives. They alleged that shop owners are being repeatedly summoned to police stations and municipal offices, subjected to prolonged questioning and, in some cases, verbally harassed.

The associations also expressed anger over the implementation of plastic-ban regulations. They claimed that authorities are imposing heavy fines on small retailers for stocking or using banned plastic covers while allegedly ignoring large manufacturers and wholesale suppliers involved in the supply chain.

Another major grievance raised by the traders concerns the sale of tobacco products. According to the associations, shopkeepers are facing penalties and enforcement action despite selling products that are legally permitted by the government. They argued that such actions have created fear and uncertainty among small business owners who depend on daily earnings for their livelihood.

The trader bodies further alleged that some shops are being shut down without prior notice, causing financial losses and disruption to business operations.

Organisers have warned that the strike will continue until the government intervenes and takes steps to end what they describe as unnecessary harassment in the name of regulation and enforcement. They have urged the state government to establish clear guidelines and ensure that small traders are treated fairly.

The proposed shutdown is expected to affect thousands of customers across Bengaluru, with bakeries, beeda shops and several roadside businesses likely to remain closed during the agitation.