Bengaluru ‘BJP worker’ accompanied EC officials during postal voting, alleges Cong

The party worker's Facebook profile picture features him with Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. He is BJP's youth president of Rajajinagar, Bengaluru.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th April 2024 2:05 pm IST
Bengaluru 'BJP worker' seen during postal voting; Cong complaints
Screenhots of a BJP worker named Kiran Naidu accompanying election officers during postal voting process in Bengaluru

Congress Lok Sabha candidate for Central Bengaluru Mansoor Ali Khan registered a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging a party worker was seen accompanying the EC officials during the postal voting process.

The ECI announced postal voting for those above the age of 85 and physically disabled people. These citizens can cast their vote from home in the presence of two election officers, a videographer, and security personnel.

Also Read
PM Modi to share dais with Deve Gowda at election rally in Mysuru on Apr 14

According to the complaint, a BJP worker named Kiran Naidu was seen accompanying the EC officials during the postal voting process. Naidu was seen entering seven houses, the complaint stated.

MS Education Academy

A resident of Rajajinagar Jayavardhan V M told Indian Express the ‘polling officer’ did not carry any identity card from ECI. When asked, the ‘officer’ claimed it was lost.

Images of Naidu accompanying the election officers have emerged on X. Congress Karnataka posted the same on its official X account.

Naidu’s Facebook profile picture features him with Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. The description says he is BJP’s youth president of Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. Below is a screenshot.

Postal ballots

In October 2019, the law ministry amended the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, lowering the age from 85 to 80 and allowing persons with disabilities (PwDs) to cast votes through postal ballots.

Apart from the above-mentioned, officers on election duty, members of the Indian Defence forces, those detained under preventive custody orders and media persons with authorisation letters from the EC are eligible for postal voting. The counting of postal votes will take place on July 4.

Similar incidents in NE

Incidents of election officers allegedly ‘advocating for the BJP’ have been reported in the North East. In Assam and Manipur, which the saffron party governs, complaints emerged against election officials asking elderly citizens to vote for the ‘Lotus’ symbol in return for money.

Also Read
Incidents of polling officials ‘favouring BJP’ reported in Assam, Manipur

H Suresh Sharma, the election agent of A Bimol Akoijam, the opposition Congress candidate in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, wrote a letter to the election commission stating discrepancies in the voting process of a 93-year-old elderly woman named Wangkheirakpam Manu Devi belonging from Chingmeirong Maning Leikei area.

On April 19, India is all set to vote for its next Union government and prime minister in the 17th Lok Sabha elections covering 543 constituencies. The elections will be held in seven phases spread across two months, between April 19 and July 1. Counting and final results will be held on July 4.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats and will contest in the second and third phases to be held on April 26 and May 7.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th April 2024 2:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button