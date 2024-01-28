Bengaluru Business Corridor: Revitalizing long-pending peripheral ring road project

Bengaluru: After years of delays and setbacks, the long-stalled Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project in the capital city is now set for revival under a new identity – the ‘Bangalore Business Corridor’ (BBC).

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has taken a decisive step by inviting global tenders for the construction of this ambitious road project.

The Bangalore Business Corridor is envisioned as a 100-meter-wide, 73-kilometer-long road, connecting Tumkur Road and Hosur Road. Designed as an 8-lane expressway, it aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the city, providing a vital link through 77 villages, including key routes like Hesarghatta Road, Doddaballapur Road, Bellary Road, Hennur Road, Old Madras Road, Hoskote Road, and Sarjapur.

Despite previous attempts to kickstart the project in 2022, including two rounds of tender invitations, no bids were received. Land compensation disputes further complicated matters, leading to significant delays. To fast-track the process and ensure the success of the project, the BDA has opted for a private-public partnership model, inviting global tenders.

The BBC project is a critical development for the city, with the BDA already identifying 2,596 acres of land for its construction. The chosen company, selected through the global tender process, will be tasked with constructing the road while adhering to the compensation guidelines outlined in the BDA Act for farmers surrendering their land.

Speaking to Siasat.com on Friday, N Jayaram, Commissioner of BDA, stated, “The Bangalore Business Corridor project will be useful for controlling the traffic in the capital city. In addition, this road will contribute to the all-round development of Bangalore in the future.”

The estimated cost for the construction of the Bangalore Business Corridor is around Rs. 27,000 crores, with Rs. 21,000 crores allocated for farmer compensation.

The BDA has emphasized the importance of adhering to the older land acquisition laws as per the Supreme Court’s ruling, despite farmers seeking compensation under the 2013 Act.

This decision has sparked demands for a reassessment and support for affected farmers. The BBC project signifies a renewed effort to address the city’s infrastructure challenges and drive holistic development.